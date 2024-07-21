Woman Allegedly Scammed $10M From Surrogates To Launch Rap Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dominque Side intended to earn the trust of parents seeking surrogacy solutions. Instead, federal authorities are investigating her Houston-based Surrogacy Escrow Account Management LLC for allegedly misappropriating millions to fund Side’s extravagant lifestyle and aspiring rap career.

Allegations against Side include using escrow funds, earmarked for surrogates, to launch her Hip-Hop career as “Dom” and to live in luxury. Parents across the United States, having deposited tens of thousands of dollars each into SEAM-managed accounts, now find their surrogates unpaid and their hopes for parenthood thwarted.

Among them, Ryan Woods deposited $62,000 into a SEAM account only to find payments to her surrogate halted. Post an evasive email about a banking issue, communication with Side ceased.

“It’s super emotional,” Woods said. “We don’t know how we can move forward to have our own child at this point.”

Other aggrieved clients, like Michael Rodriguez and his husband, who were relying on SEAM for a second child, feel deeply deceived.

“It’s incredibly evil. It’s despicable. It’s disgusting,” Rodriguez said, echoing the sentiments of many echoing families who have contacted law enforcement, seeking answers and restitution.

An investigation by FOX 26 Houston revealed that SEAM’s dubious financial activities may have been long-standing.

Lori Hood, an attorney for numerous affected families, noted the company’s bank statements exhibited unusually high activity for a non-profit entity.

The examination of SEAM’s records unveiled that funds, meant for surrogates, had been rerouted to finance Side’s personal ventures, including her music studio in Spring Branch.

To date, forensic analysis has uncovered over $10 million diverted to Side’s private projects, which included a recording studio and a single titled “Ion” with Erica Banks.

Video footage from eight months ago on YouTube features Side portraying herself as a driven entrepreneur but she allegedly orchestrated a scheme decimating the finances of hopeful parents and surrogates.

Anthony Hall, Side’s business partner, and co-owner of the music studio, claimed he was unaware of the illicit origins of the funds.

He testified in court, asserting he did not benefit from the defrauded money and expressed willingness to aid the ongoing investigation.

The FBI is actively seeking additional victims and information tied to the case.