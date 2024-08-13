Lil Woody Admits To Shooting Up Rich Homie Quan’s Dad’s Barbershop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Woody confessed in court to shooting up Rich Homie Quan’s father’s barbershop in 2014, claiming the act was a response to personal tensions and a message that they “ain’t the ones to play with.”

Lil Woody confessed to shooting up the barbershop owned by the father of rapper Rich Homie Quan.

The admission came during his testimony on August 12, 2024, when Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton questioned him.

After he asked Judge Paige Reese Whitaker if he could be charged with a crime, and it was confirmed he would not be, Lil Woody detailed his involvement in the 2014 shooting.

He explained that he and an associate known as “Threat” decided to target the barbershop as part of an ongoing feud.

“Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan’s dad’s barbershop on Bankhead. It wasn’t about him personally, but we needed to send a message that we ain’t the ones to play with…we ain’t the ones to play with, and we wanted to make it clear that nobody should be messing with us or trying to test our loyalty.”

When pressed about the motivations behind the attack, Woody revealed that it stemmed from Threat’s anger toward Rich Homie Quan.

“He was talking like we somebody to play with, and I was ready,” Woody testified. He further admitted that he didn’t question Threat’s decision to proceed with the shooting.

“I don’t ask no questions. I just said let’s go,” Woody recounted, showing his unwavering loyalty to Threat.

The shooting occurred before the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas, a key figure whose death has been a focal point in the Young Thug’s trial.

Lil Woody confirmed that the barbershop attack was unrelated to Thomas’s death.

“I had them choppers, and we were prepared to show anyone who doubted us that we weren’t to be taken lightly…the beef was between me, Threat, and them. It wasn’t about YSL or anything larger. It was personal, between us and those who were trying to cross our paths.”