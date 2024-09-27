World Cup Anthem Rapper K’naan Slapped With Sexual Assault Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

K’naan is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Quebec City in 2010. The alleged victim filed her complaint in 2022.

Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan was charged with one count of sexual assault in Quebec City on Thursday (September 26). According to multiple reports, the alleged assault occurred in July 2010. His next court date is scheduled for April 2025.

K’naan, whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, was accused of sexually assaulting a then-29-year-old woman at a hotel. The incident allegedly happened while K’naan was in Quebec City for the Festival d’été de Quebec.

The alleged victim filed a complaint against K’naan in May 2022. She originally brought the case to Montreal police. It was transferred to Quebec City authorities since the crime was allegedly committed in their jurisdiction.

K’naan is best known for the hit single “Wavin’ Flag.” The song served as an anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It originally appeared on his 2009 album Troubadour, which featured collaborations with Mos Def, Chubb Rock, Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na and more.

The 47-year-old artist won the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for “Wavin’ Flag” days before he was charged with sexual assault. He received the award to honor the song’s lasting impact as a global anthem.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy presented K’naan with its Best Song for Social Change Award. He won the Grammy for his 2023 song “Refugee.”