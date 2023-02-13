World War II Bomb Found And Accidentally Goes Off

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Officials say the detonation was a mistake.

The Great Yarmouth bomb, which authorities attribute to World War II, exploded on Friday, Feb. 10.

The detonation, officials say, was “unplanned.”

The 550 pounds explosive was found on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a British contractor working in the River Yare, according to a news release. When the team tried to work to disarm the active bomb, someone zigged when they should have zagged, causing a massive explosion.

Norfolk Police released a video of the frightening occurrence on Twitter.

“The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision-making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy,” law enforcement wrote.

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

Reports said that no one was injured.

“This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes … While it may have been slow, yesterday afternoon’s events show why it was so important to take all necessary measures to minimize any risk to the public,” Great Yarmouth Borough Council Chief Executive SheilaOxtoby said, according to the news release.

Adding, “… I’d like to thank everyone involved for bringing this to a safe conclusion and we will continue to help those residents displaced.”

Authorities maintain the area is safe and no human lives were compromised.