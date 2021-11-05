‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed For Third & Final Season On Hulu

RZA and Alex Tse’s series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ has been renewed for a third and final season on Hulu.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming back for one more season.

According to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has renewed the series for a third and final season. The renewal comes just a week after the second season’s finale.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a fictionalized drama about the Wu-Tang Clan. The show covers their origins, giving viewers a glimpse of the group’s lives before they became Hip Hop superstars.

The scripted series was created by Wu-Tang Clan co-founder RZA and writer Alex Tse. Method Man also serves as one of the show’s executive producers.

Hulu hasn’t released viewership data for Wu-Tang: An American Saga, but the series has received positive reviews. It currently has a 74 percent fresh critic score and 96 percent fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga was picked up by Hulu in 2018 then debuted in 2019. No episode count for the third season has been revealed at this time, but the first two each featured 10 episodes.

The show’s cast includes Shameik Moore (who plays Raekwon), Ashton Sanders (who plays RZA) and Dave East (who plays Method Man). Joey Bada$$ portrayed Inspectah Deck in the first season but was replaced by Uyoata Udi.