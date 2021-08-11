Wu-Tang Clan Family, Fans, and Friends Grieves the Deaths of 12 O’Clock and Murdock

The world pauses to say good bye to two Wu-affiliates, gunned down in the streets of Portland. Forget Rolling Loud, Heaven must be the best Hip-Hop concert ever.

It is with heavy hearts that we report that Wu-Tang affiliates and members of the Brooklyn Zoo (the off-shoot collective spear-headed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard), 12 O’Clock and Murdock have transitioned.

One of the first to share the sad news was DJ Mathematics, one of the Wu’s producers and creator of the infamous Wu logo.

In a post that was simply captioned, “R.I.P. My Brothers..,” he shared a few intimate photos with the cover art that said “Rest in Power 12 oclock & Murdock (teardrop with a smile and broken heart).

According to Fox 12, the two were victims in a Northeast Portland shooting that took place on Tuesday (August 10) around 5:19 a.m. local time. Police were called to the scene after shots were reported in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty posted about the loss.

“Rip To My Older Cousins. Rip 12 ‘O Clock Rip Murdock They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalllllll Blood Forever Brooklyn Zu”

But the most heartbreaking tribute was from 12 O’Clock’s son Divine Turner made a public cry regarding his father’s assassination.

“I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” he says from a loud plane. “I don’t know what to do,” He wrote. “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

RZA, often called the Abbott because of his wisdom, posted a page from. Holy Warriors: A Street Parable of Faith with the caption, “Let’s Meditate, Wednesday: Bite or Stop barking.”

The proverb, pulled from Samuel Jackson’s character Jules Winnfield from the Oscar-nominated Pulp Fiction stated, “Whether or not what we experienced was an according-to-Hoyle miracle is insignificant. What is significant is that I felt the touch of God. God got involved.”

Their contribution to the culture was indeed significant and allowed all that knew them the space to know that God was involved because through the touch of their music people were inspired.