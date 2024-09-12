Wyclef Jean Slams Donald Trump’s Claims Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Pets

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

came with some wild claims from Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential debate took place between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 10).

Unsurprisingly, Trump was full of outrageous claims and hateful rhetoric as he battled his opponent. One of the most egregious comments was the notion Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating residents’ pets. Now, Wyclef Jean, the Fugees MC and native of Haiti, has weighed in on Trump’s remark.

“I will be forever grateful for my family’s life, for having a fair chance to live what is called the ‘American Dream,'” he told TMZ. “One of our greatest assets in America is that we are a country of immigrants. I speak from the heart when I say, Haitian people living in the U.S. are good neighbors and good people. We care about humanity. We care about our neighbors.”

He continued, “On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor. We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all.”

The September 10 debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump marked a critical moment in the 2024 presidential race. Harris, stepping into the spotlight as the Democratic candidate, sought to distance herself from Trump by positioning herself as a forward-looking candidate. Throughout the debate, she maintained a composed and direct demeanor, focusing on issues like abortion rights and economic disparities.

Trump, meanwhile, struggled to keep his arguments on track, often veering into discussions about his past rallies and contesting the results of the 2020 election. Harris effectively put Trump on the defensive, especially when discussing sensitive topics like his criminal charges and past controversies.

The debate was widely seen as a victory for Harris, with many observers noting that she baited Trump into a series of missteps. His tone grew increasingly agitated as the night wore on, contrasting with Harris’ calm and calculated responses. Harris’ goal of casting herself as a leader capable of moving the nation forward was evident, while Trump focused more on relitigating his previous presidency.

Although this debate may not have dramatically shifted the race’s trajectory, it showcased Harris’ ability to stand her ground against Trump’s aggressive style, offering a clear contrast in leadership style.

At one point, Harris told Trump that world leaders view him as a “disgrace” and laugh at him behind closed doors. She also said he was fired by 81 million voters, adding, “Clearly, he’s having a very difficult time processing that.”

Harris also laughed when Trump brought up the unfounded conspiracy theory about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio and smirked when he claimed he wanted transgender operations for illegal aliens in prison. Needless to say, it was a spectacle to behold.