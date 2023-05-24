Wyclef Jean, Teyana Taylor, Cam’ron, Coco Jones & More Announced For Harlem Festival Of Culture

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Organizers for the Harlem Festival of Culture revealed the event’s official lineup of performers. The inaugural festival will feature appearances by several high-profile Hip Hop, R&B, and Dancehall acts.

The three-day HFC will take place on Randall’s Island in New York City. In addition, the weekend will also include intimate concert events at The Apollo as well as various activations throughout the Harlem neighborhood.

Harlem Festival of Culture attendees will have the chance to see Harlem-bred entertainers such as Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh, Ma$e, and Teyana Taylor on stage. Hip Hop legend MC Lyte will serve as host for the festival.

“As a native New Yorker, I’m honored to host the very first Harlem Festival of Culture. HFC is definitely putting on for the city with this Festival and has planned something special that I think everyone – whether they’re from around the corner, across the country, or around the world – will enjoy,” expresses MC Lyte. “It is going to be a party and a celebration for the Culture like none other!”

Other scheduled HFC performers include Adam Blackstone, Bell Biv DeVoe, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Fat Joe, Jozzy, MAJOR., Muni Long, Remy Ma, Ro James, Tink, and Wyclef Jean. Plus, British songstress Estelle will curate the Dancehall LinkUp with appearances by Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, and Wayne Wonder.

Wyclef Jean & Doug E. Fresh Are Part Of The Harlem Festival Of Culture’s Advisory Board

“Early on when we announced the formation of the HFC Music Advisory Board, the goal was to build a team of artists and creatives in the role of thought partners to help guide the festival-building process – which is an unheard-of approach in this space,” says Wyclef Jean, HFC’s Co-Chair of the Music Advisory Board.

The Fugees emcee adds, “Artists play festivals all the time so we have first-hand knowledge of what works or could work and offer a different perspective. In this case, I believe their input helped us to take things up another level with HFC and really cooked up a truly unique festival experience. I am excited for the people to come see and enjoy what we have created!”

The Harlem Festival of Culture takes place July 28-30. Purchase options for the HFC include single general admission and VIP tickets. Weekend bundles for GA and VIP and a special discounted ticket for Harlem residents are also available. For more information, visit harlemfestivalofculture.com.

“Harlem is my home and home will always be where the heart is. It is in my DNA. There is no way I wouldn’t be part of such an epic moment in my hometown’s history,” states HFC Music Advisory Board member Doug E. Fresh. “It’s a no-brainer for me and I am excited to show the world how Harlem really brings it!”