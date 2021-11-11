AllHipHop

Wyclef Jean To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Queens’ TV Series

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)Category: News

Another legendary rapper will appear on the Hip Hop-themed program.

The ABC network’s new musical drama Queens premiered on October 19. Brandy Norwood, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez lead the show as a reunited 1990s-era rap girl group.

Queens will also showcase a special guest appearance by a real-life 1990s Hip Hop star. New Jersey-bred performer Wyclef Jean is set to show up on an upcoming episode of the program.

“The cat is out the bag! @wyclefjean is HERE @queensabc 🔥🔥🔥🔥 yall ain’t ready!!! #JerseyStandUp,” wrote Naturi Naughton on Instagram. Wyclef Jean posted in her comment section, “Let’s go Sis Jersey !!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

In addition to Jean’s upcoming arrival on Queens, fellow Golden Era emcee Cam’ron previously joined the show’s cast as a recurring character. The Dipset general shared an Instagram video featuring Naturi Naughton and Brandy Norwood from the set of the series in September.

Wyclef Jean became a Grammy-winning recording artist as a member of the legendary rap crew known as the Fugees. The Haitian-born musician also released solo projects such as 1997’s The Carnival and 2017’s Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee.

Queens will not be Wyclef Jean’s first attempt at acting. He also displayed his on-screen chops in films like Shottas, Be Cool, and Black November. Jean’s television experience includes stints on Third Watch, Nashville, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean)