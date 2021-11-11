Wyclef Jean To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Queens’ TV Series

Another legendary rapper will appear on the Hip Hop-themed program.

The ABC network’s new musical drama Queens premiered on October 19. Brandy Norwood, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez lead the show as a reunited 1990s-era rap girl group.

Queens will also showcase a special guest appearance by a real-life 1990s Hip Hop star. New Jersey-bred performer Wyclef Jean is set to show up on an upcoming episode of the program.

“The cat is out the bag! @wyclefjean is HERE @queensabc 🔥🔥🔥🔥 yall ain’t ready!!! #JerseyStandUp,” wrote Naturi Naughton on Instagram. Wyclef Jean posted in her comment section, “Let’s go Sis Jersey !!!!!!!”

In addition to Jean’s upcoming arrival on Queens, fellow Golden Era emcee Cam’ron previously joined the show’s cast as a recurring character. The Dipset general shared an Instagram video featuring Naturi Naughton and Brandy Norwood from the set of the series in September.

Wyclef Jean became a Grammy-winning recording artist as a member of the legendary rap crew known as the Fugees. The Haitian-born musician also released solo projects such as 1997’s The Carnival and 2017’s Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee.

Queens will not be Wyclef Jean’s first attempt at acting. He also displayed his on-screen chops in films like Shottas, Be Cool, and Black November. Jean’s television experience includes stints on Third Watch, Nashville, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.