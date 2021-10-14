Wyclef Jean Wants Smoke, Kickstarts #BattleWarriorChallenge

Battle rapper Hollaluyah Jonez took a shot at Wyclef Jean during a recent battle and now ‘Clef has responded with some bars and a challenge.

Wyclef Jean has started a new battle rap challenge and dropped some bars himself to kickstart the competition.

It all began when the Fugees rapper shared a battle between Haitian Bedaffi Green and Queens emcee, Hollaluyah Jonez. He clearly wasn’t feeling the shot Jonez jokingly took at his country’s expense. “Random…why Haitians always got a first name for a last name?” Jonez asked his opponent.

Tagging Bedaffi Green in the caption he told his fellow countryman: “You can’t let @hollaluyahjonez talk about us Haitians like that.”

Earlier today (October 14) Wyclef posted another clip from the battle, this time with shots fired directly at him: “F### Wyclef! Lauren Hill my favourite Fugee anyway.” He also posted his reply, dropping a verse responding to Hollaluyah Jonez, and issued a challenge telling others to do the same.

“What would you do if you woke up one morning watching battle rap and out of nowhere @hollaluyahjonez went for your neck !!!!!!!!” he asked in the caption. “@bedaffi_green told me to fight back 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 and so it begins !!!!!#WyclefBattleWarriorChallenge,” and issued instructions on how to enter.

URL.TV boss Troy “SMACK” White reposted the video noting, “My bro @wyclefjean Wants all the SMOKE!!! 🇭🇹”

Within a few hours, Hollaluyah Jonez fired back and dropped his reply to the challenge. “Top of the 2nd On You! Lol…You Think u can Just Shoot at me and Nothing Happen?” He told Wyclef.

Letting us know that “Freestyle is light work,” Bedaffi Green also clapped back right away.

Wyclef is certainly in tune with the battle rap culture, especially of late. He recently shared an interview he did with URL.tv boss Troy “SMACK” White and a freestyle name-checking many of the URL greats, including Conceited, Hitman Holla, Tsu Surf, and Arsonal.

He also shared clips from classic URL women’s battles showing his admiration for the games and the ladies who spit that heat!

Jaz The Rapper vs. O’fficial

The 2on2 battle between Jaz and O’fficial vs. E Hart and 40 B.A.R.R.S

40 B.A.R.R.S vs. Ms Hustle

Watch the full battle between Bedaffi Green and Hollaluyah Jonez on “We Go Hard TV” below.