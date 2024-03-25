Wyclef Jean Works To Evacuate People From Haiti As Country Struggles With Gang Violence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wyclef Jean raised concerns about an impending threat of starvation in his home country of Haiti, which is in a state of chaos.

Wyclef Jean connected with a nonprofit to rescue people plagued by widespread gang violence in Haiti. The Fugees member discussed the crisis in Haiti and how he’s trying to help during an appearance on Newsmax.

“I want to start by saying over 1,000 Americans remain on the ground,” Wyclef said. “I’ve been working with Jack Brewer Foundation on evacuating Americans, Haitian Americans, different people. So far, five missions, 31 evacuees, are completed. So, [we are] continuing that.”

He continued, “As we enter the situation, over 4 million people will face starvation in the next coming weeks. So again, I think it’s a two-tier problem right now that we have to solve. One is getting people out and the other is to prepare for the necessary aid that we’re gonna need. So, we need to establish – immediately – stability in this country.”

Gang violence spiraled out of control in Haiti as gangs attacked government structures, including the country’s largest prison in Port-au-Prince. According to United Nations estimates, gangs control 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Earlier this month, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would resign due to international pressure and threats from gang alliance leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier. Wyclef viewed Henry’s resignation as a potential step in the right direction but stressed the need for security in his home country. He called for U.S. leaders to provide more aid to the citizens of Haiti.

“I think that there is much more that can be done currently,” he said. “I feel again to move Haiti forward, it has to be a bipartisan issue. I would love to see more Republicans involved in Haiti, like that’s in the House. We need to get it to the center. That’s sort of like the mission. I feel a lot of laziness is going on right now towards what’s going on in Haiti.”

Wyclef told Newsmax he had no desire to run for office in Haiti, but he remained committed to fighting for “great governance” in the embattled country.