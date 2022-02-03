XXXTentacion Documentary Coming To SXSW & Hulu

‘Look At Me,’ a documentary about the late rapper XXXTentacion, will premiere at the 2022 South By Southwest Festival and stream on Hulu.

Look At Me, a documentary named after his breakthrough single, is scheduled to premiere at the 2022 South By Southwest Festival in March. The film will be available to stream on Hulu later this year.

“It’s finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION,” the rapper’s estate announced via Instagram.

The XXXTentacion documentary is directed by Sabaah Folayan and produced by FADER Films.

“LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet,” the official synopsis reads. “Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in 2018. A few months prior to his death, he scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. He posthumously reached the top of the chart for a second time later that year.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming documentary below.