XXXTentacion Murder Trial: Accomplice Testifies Against Co-Defendants & Identifies Shooter

Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other men accused of killing XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen, one of the four men accused in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, testified in the late rapper’s murder trial on Wednesday (February 8).

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are on trial for first-degree murder and robbery. Allen named Boatwright as the man who shot and killed XXXTentacion outside of a Florida dealership in June 2018.

Williams allegedly noticed XXXTentacion walking in RIVA Motorsports on the day the co-defendants planned to rob someone. Allen, who went inside the dealership, claimed he advised the men to not go through with the robbery. He feared they would get caught since RIVA had security cameras.

“I tell them I don’t think it’s a good idea because I was on camera,” he testified.

Allen said Boatwright and Newsome became reluctant to commit the robbery. Williams allegedly questioned if they were scared, which motivated them to proceed.

According to Allen, Boatwright and Newsome were the masked men seen in surveillance footage of the shooting. Allen identified Newsome as the man who grabbed XXXTentacion’s Louis Vuitton bag, which contained $50,000 in cash. Williams served as the getaway driver.

Allen detailed how the four men split up the money after discovering $50,000 in the bag. Allen received $5,000 while the rest each took $15,000.

Williams initially didn’t want to give any of the money to Allen. Boatwright argued Allen deserved a cut.

“You gotta give him something ‘cause he was there,” Boatwright allegedly said.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery in August 2022. His co-defendants face life in prison if convicted.