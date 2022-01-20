XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ Album Spends 200 Weeks On The Billboard 200

The late rapper continues to rack up numbers.

Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy’s ? is still charting four years after its release in 2018. The 3x-Platinum album remains on the Billboard 200 to this day.

In fact, ? has now spent a total of 200 weeks on the Billboard 200 rankings. XXXTentacion’s second studio LP is currently placed at #76 on the latest chart.

? hosts the singles “Moonlight,” “Changes,” and “Sad!” The latter track peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart and earned Diamond certification from the RIAA.

XXXTentacion’s ? debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 131,000 first-week units. The album includes features by Joey Badass, Travis Barker, PnB Rock, and Matt Ox.

2018’s posthumous XXXTentacion project Skins also opened at #1. The Florida native’s discography also contains 2017’s 17 and 2019’s Bad Vibes Forever.

XXXTentacion was murdered on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Prior to his passing, the controversial rapper broke out on a national level with his “Look At Me!” single.