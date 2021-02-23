Xzibit Becomes The Latest Rapper Heading For Divorce

(AllHipHop News)
Another rap star is having marital difficulties, adding to the list of legends who are going through a divorce.
Xzibit’s relationship with his wife is imploded because she just followed documents to divorce the West Coast MC. Xzibit and his wife Krista Joiner have been together for over two decades.
But they made their relationship official in 2014 during a ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, where X was busted for DUI a day after the wedding after he was caught speeding.
Now Krista Joiner is the one in a rush – to get out of her marriage to the “Pimp My Ride” star. According to TMZ.com, earlier today (February 22nd), Krista filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court, to end their marriage.
The couple had two children together. Their son Xavier died two weeks after his birth in May of 2008. The other son Gatlyn is 10-years-old.
Xzibit is the latest rapper keeping the California divorce court busy as they head to splitsville.
Xzibit’s mentor, Dr. Dre is in the middle of a bitter divorce with his wife Nicole Young, while Kim Kardashian is in the process of divorcing Kanye West.
Over the weekend, news broke that Talib Kweli’s wife DJ Eque It also filed to divorce the activist/rapper in Los Angeles as well.