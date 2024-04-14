Xzibit Set To Become King Of Cannabis In Bel Air

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Xzibit combines his music career with the cannabis market in Bel Air with the launch of his store XWCC for premium cannabis!

Xzibit’s new luxury cannabis store is now the premium destination for cannabis consumers in Bel Air.

Xzibit has expanded his entrepreneurial endeavors in the cannabis industry by opening the first cannabis store and delivery service in Bel Air, Los Angeles, known as Xzibit West Coast Cannabis (XWCC).

The venture finally brings high-quality cannabis to the upscale neighborhood.

Securing the sole dispensary license in Bel Air marks a significant milestone for Xzibit as he bridges his illustrious career in the music industry with the burgeoning cannabis market.

XWCC aims to offer more than just premium cannabis; it seeks to provide an experience that resonates with the values and lifestyle of the West Coast.

From fast and reliable delivery service to a customer-centric approach, XWCC is set to redefine the cannabis retail landscape.

“The West Coast is more than just a term that describes where we live, it stands for the culture of everything that represents us,” Xzibit said.

XWCC is his latest effort to give back to the community, which has played a significant role in his career.

Other West Coast legends, including Snoop Dogg and DJ Quik, have shown their support for Xzibit’s new venture, highlighting the sense of community and camaraderie among artists in the region.

The grand opening of XWCC on Sunday, April 28, promises to be a celebration of this community spirit, with a block party featuring live music, local food vendors, and more.

As he continues his tour with Ice Cube and prepares to release his new album KINGMAKER, XWCC Will open a new chapter for the rapper as the next big cannabis entrepreneur.