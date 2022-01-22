The boxing princess claims she is single and did not post any threatening messages.

Everyone knows how crazy Ya Ya Mayweather has gotten over her on-again-off-again boyfriend NBA YoungBoy. But is she out here threatening his enemies?

While rumors suggest that she might be, the boxing princess has declared herself innocent and so, why would she?

Because they share a child.

Ya Ya, the daughter of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, allegedly posted on her Instagram story a message to any of her troubled child’s father’s enemies, letting them know she down for whatever when it comes to him.

She supposedly wrote, “Ain’t nobody gonna play with Kentrell and that’s on my son. And if that b*tch Asian Doll want smoke it’s up.”

Ayana Mayweather, the Hip-Hop star’s baby mama’s real name, said that she never made the post. “I never posted that. Stop making fake post and involving me in stuff that has nothing to do with me,” she posted.



Another post stated that blogs are looking to start beef and are exploiting the rumor for attention.

She also posted that she is solo-dolo, writing, “Single and happy. I can’t have no relationships cause the way my chest and stomach is set up, Ion like dat. That’s why I’ll just stay single.”

Single or not, she shared exactly how much she loved the rapper, “I’ll never love nobody like I love Kentrell.”

In 2020, we got to see how much she loved the rapper.

Once she confronted another woman in his home, and allegedly stabbed her. The woman injured was pregnant and pressed charges. YaYa was jailed and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and faces the possibility of a 20-year sentence.

Before then, AllHipHop.com reported that she got into a fight with one of his other girlfriends, Cecelia.

https://twitter.com/bigpimpingCece/status/1223843416032862210

Why can’t she date a calm less troublesome rapper … like Kodak Black?