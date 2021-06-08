Yandy Smith, Mendeecees Harris & More Join ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Cast

The ‘LHH’ franchise is celebrating a decade since it premiered.

The Love & Hip Hop reality show first began running in 2011. After starting off in New York City, the VH1 brand moved down to Atlanta a year later.

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to premiere on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can expect to catch new personalities on the latest installment of the Georgia-based program.

Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, and Omeretta The Great have joined the LHHA roster. In addition, Love & Hip Hop: New York veterans Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris made the move to the ATL.

Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels, and Scrappy are listed as returning LHHA cast members. Mona Scott-Young is among the credited executive producers.

The ninth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on March 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, S9 had to be postponed indefinitely after the “Shut It Down” episode aired on May 11.

Season 10 is expected to feature the female-led ensemble navigating their careers and family dynamics during the coronavirus crisis and protests against police violence. In 2020, Yandy Smith-Harris was arrested multiple times while demonstrating on behalf of slain Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alumni list includes Scrapp DeLeon, Bambi, Alexis Skyy, Akbar V, BK Brasco, Erica Dixon, Jessica Dime, Tammy Rivera, Sean Garrett, Moniece Slaughter, Joseline Hernandez, Waka Flocka Flame, K. Michelle, Tiffany Foxx. Benzino, DJ Traci Steele, and DJ Babey Drew.

Besides Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, Love & Hip Hop: New York has also starred Cardi B, Remy Ma, Papoose, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin, Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Tahiry Jose, Juelz Santana, PHresher, DreamDoll, DJ Self, Maino, Lil Mo, Peter Gunz, DJ Drewski, Rah Ali, Mariahlynn, Saigon, Consequence, Lore’l, Somaya Reece, and more.