Yasiin Bey And The Alchemist Announce New Album “Forensics”

Yasiin Bey might be back and The Alchemist is the accomplice.

Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def, is making his long-awaited return to music with a new album titled Forensics, set to release in 2025. The project is a collaboration with acclaimed producer The Alchemist and marks Bey’s first official album in nearly two decades.

His last album was 2006’s True Magic. Fans of the legendary rapper and actor have eagerly anticipated new music, and the partnership with The Alchemist promises to deliver thought-provoking bars and killer production.

Details are scant, but fans did not hold back expressing enthusiasm on the internet.

“Real music is back,” one person said.

“I wasn’t expecting this but it’s NEEDED!!! LETS GO!!! New Yasiin Bey music in 2025 was most definitely in my bucket list,” a Twitter user stated with glee.

One person took a more humorous take stating, “I’m a manager at Target, I’m playing this sh#t in there.”

The comment is rooted in a 2024 remark Bey said about Drake, likening the Canadian’s music played in retail stores like Target. Following backlash, Bey addressed the uproar in a 25-minute video posted to his Instagram on Monday (Jan. 29), offering a partial apology to Drake while clarifying his remarks.

Fans will have to wait and hear if the project with The Alchemist is sonically compatible with retail stores.

There will be a live show in Paris in January that will correspond with the new music. See the details below.