Yasiin Bey To Play Jazz Legend Thelonious Monk In Biopic

Yasiin Bey has signed on to play what might be his most challenging acting role to date – portraying legendary jazz artists Thelonious Monk!

Rapper Yasiin Bey has snagged a high profile acting role in an upcoming biopic on jazz legend Thelonious Monk.

Thelonious will center around the piano players extraordinary musical ability, his battle with mental health, and the love triangle with his wife, and his patron/lover, Nica Rothschild.

The biopic is being produced by Los Angeles-based production company Jupiter Rising Film.

“Thelonious Sphere Monk. A leader. A Lord. A shape in space. A man from a community of devotion who lives a simple life distant from society. The adjectives. can never be nouns. Love. is a verb. The Future has already happened. And Forever. is a current event. Jupiter and team,” Bey said.

This is not Yasiin’s first time playing a famous musician.

He starred as Chuck Berry in the hit movie “Cadillac Records” opposite Beyoncé Knowles, who starred as Etta James.

Yasiin has also had high profile roles in movies like “The Italian Job,” Next Day Air,” and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.”

“This role is one that requires great depth and a unique understanding of who and what Thelonious Monk was and how his lasting impact can still be heard throughout the music world today,” explained Jupiter Rising Film co-founder and producer Alberto Marzan.

“The moment I met Yasiin I knew we found our Thelonious. It’s an honor to be the first to tell this important story in an epic way since it’s never been told before, we are swinging for the fences on this one. It’s a luxury to be the team to tell this important story,” Marzan continued.

Production on Thelonious is slated to begin Summer 2022.