YaYa Mayweather Enters Guilty Plea In 2020 Stabbing Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby’s Mom

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter has pled guilty to stabbing one of her boyfriend’s baby’s mothers.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather has been in a volatile relationship with the controversial rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again for years. However, on April 3rf, 2020, the young woman stabbed a female inside the chart-topper’s home.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old has fessed up to the second-degree felony. She also copped to the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge in a Harris County Court for the incident that happened over two years ago.

Yaya waived her right to appeal, and she admitted to “unlawfully, intentionally, and unknowingly” inflicting “bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs” with a knife.

Mayweather faces up to 2 to 20 years of incarceration. However, prosecutors are not recommending jail time. They believe six years of deferred adjunction and 40 hours of community service are enough for her crime.

She must comply with a court order of protection not to harass, threaten or contact Jacobs.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Lapattra Jacobs was in NBA YoungBoy’s Houston home when an irate Yaya Mayweather arrived to question why the other woman was there. An argument elevated to a fight, ending with the boxer’s daughter stabbing and hospitalizing Jacobs.

The judge has not sentenced Yaya Mayweather yet.

Yaya Mayweather and the rapper have a one-year-old son, Kentrell Jr. At 22, the Louisiana native has at least seven children.