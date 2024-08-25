Philly Rapper YBC Dul Shot Dead—The Latest Details In The Ongoing Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia rapper “YBC Dul,” affiliated with the Young Bag Chasers gang, was shot and killed in Olney. Police are investigating the broad daylight shooting that left the 25-year-old dead, as the city continues to grapple with rising gun violence. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of rising Philadelphia rapper YBC Dul.

YBC Dul, born Abdul Vicks, was affiliated with the West Philadelphia collective Young Bag Chasers, often referred to as YBC.

The shooting took place in broad daylight, around 3:34 p.m. on Friday, in the Olney section of the city.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire near the 5500 block of North 6th Street, where YBC Dul was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say YBC Dul was shot several times in the chest and hand, leading to severe injuries.

He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A white Hyundai SUV was spotted at the scene and is being held by investigators as part of the ongoing probe into the shooting.

Sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed his identity, but no arrests have been made, and police are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the deadly encounter.

YBC Dul went viral after allegedly digging up the grave of a rival. Numerous beefs with local rivals escalated into a larger war between YBC and a coalition of five to six other gangs, leading to numerous deaths.

The DA of Philadelphia has even recognized the situation, with authorities attempting to indict individuals involved and curb the violence.

In 2021, a member of the YBC gang was involved in a deadly ambush on a group of teenagers, which resulted in the deaths of two young boys, including 16-year-old Kalin Johnson, and the injury of a third.

Following the attack, gang members cruelly taunted Johnson’s mother by bragging about the murder in rap songs, adding to her grief.

The shooter was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 42–85 years