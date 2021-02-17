YBN Nahmir Explains How “Old People” Played A Role In YBN Crew Splitting Up

(AllHipHop News)
The Young Boss N##### collective went from friends over the internet to label-backed recording artists. YBN: The Mixtape dropped in 2018, and the crew appeared to be set to break out as a top Hip Hop act with YBN Nahmir as the frontman.
Fast forward to August 2020, things seem to get rocky for the group. Nahmir tweeted that “this YBN s### in the gutter.” A month later, Cordae (formerly YBN Cordae) publicly talked about growing apart from his “brothers” YBN Nahmir and YBN Jay.
They left this YBN s### in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself. #ybnNAHMIR
— YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) August 7, 2020
Nahmir was a recent guest on the No Jumper podcast, and he was asked about his “in the gutter” comments from last year. The “Opp Stoppa” rapper explained that he still sees YBN as a brotherhood that sometimes has family squabbles.
“It be hella s### in the background, but at the end of the day, we all brothers,” said Nahmir. “We all gonna say something that’s gonna f### up the image of this s###. We all gonna f### around, slip up, and do something that’ll f### up the image of this s###. It’s always gonna be something with a group.”
YBN Nahmir also admitted that his “in the gutter” tweet was probably poorly received from other YBN representatives at the time. He told No Jumper‘s Adam22, “I f##### up by saying that sh*t too. I know that hurt their feelings by saying that.”
The Atlantic Records signee went on to admit YBN were not around each other as much as they were in the past. Nahmir also talked about how he wanted the members to move as individuals but also carry the YBN flag with them. There appeared to be some sort of outside interference that affected the crew’s dynamics as well.
“But the old n##### in the background, you gotta remember, it’s always somebody that’ll come around and fill your head up and f### it over. That’s what happened,” said Nahmir. “It’ll be old people or somebody else that’ll tell you, ‘You better than them. They don’t give a f### about you.’ All that s###. And that filled up all our heads. Not just me, not just Jay, not Cordae, but other YBN members too.”
The 21-year-old product of Birmingham added, “That’s how you take advantage of a young kid. He’s 17, 18, you’re not really thinking. We just came out of nothing, from b#######. When you know how to speak and when you got money, you know how to do some s### and you’re old as f###, you know how to take advantage of somebody, you know how to manipulate a kid. That’s what they did to all of us.”