Ye Involved In Argument With Parent At Saint’s Soccer Game And Storms Off In Anger Before Returning

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ye continues to suck up media attention, primarily for all the wrong reasons. According to a video obtained by TMZ, the rap star caused the scene at his son Saint West’s soccer game on Saturday (October 29th). In the video, Kanye West can be seen standing about 30 feet away from Kim Kardashian, who is surrounded […]

Ye continues to suck up media attention, primarily for all the wrong reasons.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the rap star caused the scene at his son Saint West’s soccer game on Saturday (October 29th).

In the video, Kanye West can be seen standing about 30 feet away from Kim Kardashian, who is surrounded by security.

He was involved in a dispute with another parent attending the game. Another woman approaches Ye, and shortly after the argument, he stormed off the soccer field in his signature black boots.

Thankfully for the kids and Ye’s family, he cooled it down and returned a few minutes later with no problems. Unfortunately, Kim and Kanye’s relationship appears to be more strained than ever.

According to TMZ, Kim did not talk with Kanye during the game.

The news of the incident with the parent at Saint’s soccer game comes on the heels of a controversial weekend for the rapper.

Ye posted a famous graphic picture of Emmett Till. He used the image to imply Ari Emanuel had digitally lynched him after writing an open letter calling for businesses to cut ties with the rapper.

Last week, Ye lost over $2 billion of his net worth after Adidas, GAP Balenciaga, and other brands cut ties with him over controversial comments about Jewish people and George Floyd.