Ye Claims He Will Not Speak, Watch Adult Films, Or Have Sex For 30 Days

Kanye West took to Instagram to reveal he was undergoing a 30-day cleanse where he would not drink, indulge in any vice, or speak!

Kanye West announced on Thursday that he’s taking a month-long “cleanse.”

The Donda rapper took to Twitter with a post announcing his plan to take a “30 day cleanse.”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

The month-long detox will include “A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” according to Kanye’s tweet.

However, he added, he will still be active on social media, writing, “My Twitter still lit.”

Minutes later, the rapper shared screenshots of a text exchange between himself and personal trainer Harley Pasternak, wherein Harley was shown asking Kanye to apologize for using antisemitic language in October.

Kanye tweeted last month that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” mis-referencing the United States military term DEFCON 3.

“You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite,” Kanye responded.