Ye Says His New Album Has “Antisemitic Sound”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ye ignited controversy once again Thursday night (March 6) after teasing his upcoming album with a bizarre new description on his X account, referring to the project as having an “antisemitic sound.”

“This next album got that antisemitic sound,” Ye wrote in the eyebrow-raising post. “My new sound called antisemitic.”

Once again, Ye appears to be doubling down on his recent string of troubling statements despite previously attempting to walk back some of his more inflammatory rhetoric.

He has spent the past month under intense scrutiny after repeatedly making antisemitic comments and later clarifying that he “wasn’t a Nazi.”

It’s unclear if this new provocative messaging is directly tied to the rollout of Bully, an album Ye has repeatedly teased over the past few months, hinting at a 2025 release.

His penchant for sparking controversy has frequently overshadowed his musical output and left the public guessing his true intentions. Ye’s troubling history with antisemitic sentiments stretches back several years.

CNN previously reported that a former employee revealed Ye allegedly wanted to title his 2018 album after Adolf Hitler, expressing admiration for the Nazi leader’s influence and power.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the employee said.