Ye Continues To Troll Jews – This Time With Swasticoin Crypto Play

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is pushing forward with a cryptocurrency called “Swasticoin,” reigniting backlash over his past antisemitic remarks.

Ye just unveiled plans to launch a cryptocurrency called “Swasticoin,” claiming high demand for the digital asset despite widespread backlash.

His announcement, reportedly tied to a decentralized exchange, comes as he continues to face criticism for antisemitic remarks.

Ye, who has repeatedly made inflammatory statements about Jewish people, took to social media to tease the launch.

Would a Jewish person buy my meme coin if it was called the s####### coin? — ye (@kanyewest) February 21, 2025

“Would a Jewish person buy my meme coin if it was called the s####### coin?” he posted. He later claimed that those who disapproved of his past comments were now eager to obtain the new token.

“PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T LIKE THE NAZI POSTS HITTING ME UP FOR THE CA ON MY SWASTACOIN,” Ye wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move follows months of controversy surrounding the rapper and fashion mogul, who earlier this year declared, “I’m a Nazi” and “I love Hitler” in a series of posts on X.

He has repeatedly refused to apologize for his statements about Jewish people, insisting that he is no longer “controlled” by them.

The coin’s provocative name immediately fueled debate, with many questioning West’s motivations and others speculating on its potential reception in the cryptocurrency market.

His decision to closely follow only Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, on social media has further stoked discussion within the crypto community, especially after Zhao weighed in.

That one retweet got him to 33.2m followers? wow. 🤔 https://t.co/IXz4eweQcc — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 22, 2025

Ye’s latest venture comes just weeks after he aired a controversial Super Bowl advertisement directing viewers to his online store. The site briefly sold a T-shirt featuring a black s####### before being removed from Shopify.

please shut up to save your legacy pic.twitter.com/g7wJvF30Dg — cactus (@cactusown) February 22, 2025

DROP THE TOKEN!!!! — Fungible 👑 (@fungibletokn) February 22, 2025

I CAN BE JEWISH FOR YOU YE!! pic.twitter.com/qDW9eeERqa — Chef Azza 😈🇦🇺 (@ChefDaddy_) February 22, 2025