Ye Allegedly Hit Wrong Person During Twin Mix-Up At Disney World

Ye may have assaulted the wrong person in an attempt to protect his wife’s honor during a family outing to Disney World.

The case of mistaken identity involves one-half of a pair of well-known Los Angeles twin restaurateurs.

On April 16, the Los Angeles Police Department began looking into Ye as a suspect for battery following the reported altercation over claims the rap star assaulted a man.

Initial reports suggest that the altercation began when a man supposedly pushed or grabbed Censori, West’s wife.

In a bizarre twist of fate, the rap star allegedly hit the wrong twin.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ the initial claims made by West’s team that Bianca Censori, Ye’s wife, was sexually assaulted after one of the twins reportedly groped her.

Instead, they reported that one of the men West struck had merely bumped into Censori accidentally amid the bustling hotel environment.

Further investigations reveal that police have not found evidence to support West’s account that the man in question physically and sexually assaulted Censori.

The ongoing probe leaves many details up in the air, including which twin was initially involved in the interaction with Censori.

The alleged victim did not seem to need medical attention, but law enforcement plans to interrogate West.

This isn’t the first controversy involving West and allegations of battery.

The music mogul had previously been sued by an autograph-seeking fan and later, in 2023, a paparazzi also filed a lawsuit against him for assault and battery.

Despite these legal entanglements, Ye and Censori moved swiftly past the incident.

The day following the alleged confrontation, they were observed enjoying themselves at Disneyland, seemingly unaffected.