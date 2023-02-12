Yelawolf Gets Emotional After Bam Margera Gifts Him One Of Elvis’s Rings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yelawolf was understandably moved after Bam Margera gifted him one of Elvis’s rings recently. Margera and Yelawolf both come from a skateboarding background and have been friends for years. On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. As he noted, Priscilla Presley generously gave Margera both the ring and one of Elvis’ robes while they were together in Los Angeles.

“Priscilla gave Bam one of Elvis’s robes and a ring of his as well the other night in L.A,” he wrote. “Bam gifted that ring to me. It popped on my finger like it was made for me and I can’t lie, it was a bit emotional.

“Elvis was my first piece of vinyl. It was also a gift when I was only 7 years old. Some things are just too amazing not to share with you all. Thank you Priscilla and thank you BAM I love you bro. I’ll cherish this forever !! TMZ hit BAM about it all. I added that and a rad selfie of BAM and Priscilla he sent me in the scroll. I love y’all!!”

Yelawolf included a text exchange between Bam Margera and TMZ, who Margera evidentially has on speed dial. Margera explained he wanted his father Phil, a huge Elvis fan, to have the robe.

“All he wants is Elvis’ robe because Phil is too fat to fit in Ferraris and Lamborghinis,” he wrote, to which TMZ replied, “You gave the ring to Yelawolf?”

Margera continued, “Yes, because it fit him perfectly and I believe that he’s the new king of rock ‘n roll and rap and country is my favorite but Elvis is the kind of rock ‘n roll and that’ll never change.”

Yelawolf posted another photo of himself and Margera from the same day he was gifted the ring. He wrote: “Moments after Bam dropped the ring in my lap…also moments after he wobbled into the lobby in Elvis’ robe Priscilla gave him. Rockin it shamelessly over his hoody and jeans.”

Margera included a snap of himself and Priscilla Presley to his Instagram account, not long after Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Check it out below.