Yella Beezy Blasts D.A. For Throwing Him In Jail Over A Ticket And Setting Bond At $1 Million

Yella Beezy is out of prison and defending his good name after a judge threw him in jail with a $1 million bond last week.

Dallas, Texas, rap star Yella Beezy is out of jail after being taken into custody earlier this week.

According to arrest records, a warrant was issued for the rapper in connection to his ongoing sexual assault case.

Yella Beezy was arrested for a sexual assault in November of 2021, but he was released on a $57,500 bond.

The rapper was re-arrested after his bond was held insufficient on Thursday (May 26th).

As AllHipHop reported, the order could have been for various reasons, including missing court dates, running afoul of the law, or not following a judge’s order, amongst other things.

As it turns out, Yella Beezy was thrown in jail over a simple ticket.

“I got arrested for a ticket, and the D.A went off my bond and raised it to $1,000,000 (some unheard of s###). Same case I been fighting that’s about to get dropped, but the ‘system’ prolonging it in hopes to catch me in some so they can stick anything on me,” Yella Beezy said.

“But that case about to get DISMISSED ain’t no second charge!!!! Where do y’all get y’all information from?” the rap star said.

Despite his belief that the charges will be dismissed soon, Yella Beezy is fighting several charges.

He is accused of a felony sexual assault charge, abandoning or endangering a child, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The rapper previously denied all of the allegations.

“I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff ’cause my lawyer advised me not to, but I just had to speak out because people get stuff misconstrued,” Yella Beezy said. “I’ll have my day in court, I ain’t worried about nothing. Evidence is going to prove itself. Like I said, a rumor spread faster than the truth. Just trust the process.”