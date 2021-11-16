Yella Beezy Strongly Denies Raping Woman On Their First Date

A woman claims Yella Beezy raped her on their first date, despite her telling him no, multiple times. Now the rapper faces criminal charges.

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been battling sexual assault charges. Things have gotten worse as reports now said he raped a woman in Texas on their first date, allegations he has strongly denied.

“Yall gotta stop playing on my name. I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything [that] was going on,” Yella Beezy said in a statement released today (November 16th).

TMZ reported an arrest warrant alleged that the star date-raped a female in Collin County. The document also reveals that the Jane Doe went to the ER afterward and reported the violation.

Apparently, if the allegations are true, Yella slid into the woman’s DMs in late April.

After some conversations back and forth, the two agreed to go out to eat. There were also plans to go bowling later that night. Dinner ended at 8 p.m., and the reservations to bowl were for 10 p.m. As they waited for reservations, the two went back to his apartment.

The woman reports that they played cards.

At some point, he asks for a shirtless massage. When she obliged, Yella Beezy allegedly attacked her.

She recalls that she said “no,” but he still penetrated her v##### with his penis. When she got away from him, he told her that she made him think she wanted to have sex because the two were kissing.

She filed charges. As reported by AllHipHop.com, the artist was booked for a sexual assault charge, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon on November 5th.

Earlier today, Yella Beezy addressed the charges he is facing.

“It’s false allegations. Everybody that know me know that I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain’t no aggressive person. That don’t even fit me. Me and that thing don’t even belong in the same sentence. It don’t even sound right coming out my mouth,” Yella Beezy said.

“The child endangering surely don’t feel right coming out my mouth, cause everybody know I would never harm my kids or put them any type of danger. I’d die for my kids. The child endangerment has nothing to do with anything sexual for the people who can’t understand. This is something that happened when they came and arrested me. It don’t got nothing to do with my baby mama, It ain’t got nothing to do with none of that,” Yella Beezy continued.

“I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff cause my lawyer advised me not to but I just had to speak out because people get stuff misconstrued. I’ll my day in court I ain’t worried about nothing. Evidence is going to prove itself. Like I said a rumor spread faster than the truth. Just trust the process,” the rapper concluded.

The full story has not been revealed, but it appears that the “Up One” chart-topper is up one without a paddle.