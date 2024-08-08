Kanye West’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Initiated Contact With Nitrous Dentist YesJulz Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YesJulz speaks out on the allegations of Kanye West’s nitrous oxide use and his former chief of staff’s role in connecting him to a celebrity dentist.

YesJulz is speaking out with a bold claim following the bombshell nitrous oxide addictions Kanye West’s former chief of staff recently made.

Earlier this week, Milo Yiannopoulos made a number of claims about West’s alleged use of nitrous gas in an affidavit accompanying a complaint against a celebrity dentist. In the legal filing, Yiannopoulos said Thomas P. Connelly, the dentist who installed Ye‘s titanium grill, is complicit in “the unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use.”

Yiannopoulos also accused Connelly of allegedly hiring an individual to cause bodily harm to him. However, now, YesJulz is pushing back on Milo’s claims after being named in the affidavit and is alleging that Yiannopoulos played a role in connecting Ye to Connelly.

“Riddle me this hero, who suggested for him to get the grill in the first place?” YesJulz questioned Yiannopoulos in a lengthy tweet. “When I was told to book the appointment I expressed my concerns & pushed back twice asking if he was sure he wanted to do it. I was told that the decision was made, he was sure it was what he wanted and to do not question it again.”

In another portion of the rant, YesJulz alluded to her dismissal from Yeezy as a ploy by Yiannopoulos to takeover control of West’s business dealings and life at large.

“I wasn’t around to even know whether or not your claims about addiction were real – let alone be in a position where I could actually help IF that were the case,” she wrote. “YOU made sure of that bc you knew the last time a plot like this was unfolding, I was there and actually did something about it.”

YesJulz sent a message to Yiannopoulos, demanding he remove her from any future legal filings. She also went on to share a number of tweets on her personal profile accusing Yiannopoulos of harassment and allegedly attempting to have her children seized from her. In the process, she shared screenshots of text exchanges with Yiannopoulos in which he uses racial slurs and other abusive language.