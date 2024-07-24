YFN Lucci Gets Boost For Parole: DA Fani Wills Recommends Early Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YFN Lucci’s attorney is seeking his client’s immediate release after Fulton County DA shared her support in a letter to the Parole Board.

YFN Lucci could soon walk free from prison after the Fulton County DA recommended his early release.

In an interview with WSB-TV on Tuesday (July 23), the Atlanta rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, shared his surprise that DA Fanni Willis submitted a letter to the State Board of Pardons supporting his early release.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” Findling said. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”

Findling is asking for YFN Lucci’s Immediate release subject to completion of relevant courses. However, he acknowledged, “It could be January of 2025.”

In the letter, written June 11, Willis confirmed “the State does not object,” to YFN Lucci’s release “the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first.”

The recommendation is “conditioned upon the Defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and having had no incidents of any kind in any facility” while in custody.

Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis wrote a letter supporting Young Thug rival YFN Lucci’s early release from prison. Lucci will now be released in January 2025. pic.twitter.com/hclQ0MH5o0 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 23, 2024

Findling believes the evidence wasn’t there to charge YFN Lucci in the first place.

“I think that had he not been well known in the community given the facts and circumstances of this case, he probably would not have been charged,” Findling said. “His biggest priority is his children and his biggest priority is his family.”

Killer Mike Backs YFN Lucci’s Early Release

WSB-TV also report Killer Mike submitted a letter to the Parole Board in support of YFN Lucci’s early release.

In addition to DA Willis, rapper Killer Mike submitted this letter to state board of pardons and paroles on behalf of YFN Lucci @wsbtv https://t.co/AyvHywOrRC pic.twitter.com/gp6IEdB7Qz — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) July 23, 2024

YFN Lucci has remained in jail since 2021, when he was charged with racketeering, violating Atlanta’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In January this year, the rapper pleaded guilty as a part of a plea deal and received a 20-year sentence. The judge granted YFN Lucci time served and parole eligibility in about three and a half months from the date of sentencing.

Earlier this week, fellow Atlanta rapper Ralo showed love to Lucci, giving him his flowers in a Facetime jail call. He also promised to take Lucci’s kids back-to-school shopping.