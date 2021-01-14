YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder, Gang & Firearm Charges

(AllHipHop News)
Rayshawn Bennett (aka YFN Lucci) was wanted by Atlanta Police in connection to the December 10 murder of 28-year-old James Adams. According to reports, Lucci has turned himself in to authorities.
The “Everyday We Lit” performer is expected to face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Two other suspects are also reportedly in custody.
“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” said Lucci’s attorney, Thomas Reynolds, in a statement.
Police say Adams was found with a gunshot wound to his head on 978 Peoples Street. He later died at a local hospital. A second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, was shot in the abdomen. Both shootings are believed to be related.
Before entering the Fulton County Jail, YFN Lucci released his new “Rolled On” music video on January 13. California rapper Mozzy is a guest feature on the single. Lucci dropped Wish Me Well 3 in December.