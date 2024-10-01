YG Arrested In Burbank Following Bizarre Driving Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “FDT (F### Donald Trump)” rapper was taken into custody on a misdemeanor DUI charge after law enforcement found his car parked on a curb.

It has yet to be determined if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Sources said he didn't take a breathalyzer test but submitted to a blood sample. YG's attorney, Joe Tacopina, is still collecting information on the arrest but is primarily focused on his client's "health and wellbeing."

It has yet to be determined if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Sources said he didn’t take a breathalyzer test but submitted to a blood sample. YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is still collecting information on the arrest but is primarily focused on his client’s “health and wellbeing.”

YG has faced legal troubles before. In 2020, he was arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of an ongoing investigation.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” Tacopina said at the time. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.”

In July 2019, a person driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to YG led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles. The suspect shot up a police vehicle and killed an innocent 65-year-old man who happened to be riding his bike. Later that month, police raided YG’s house in search of evidence linked to the murder. YG maintained he had nothing to do with the shootout.

YG first rose to prominence in 2010 with his debut single, “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. His debut studio album, 2014’s My Krazy Life, was praised for its production and storytelling, and drew comparisons to classic West Coast albums. The album included hit singles like “My N####” featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan and “Who Do You Love?” featuring Drake.

YG is also known for his collaborations with other West Coast artists, including the late Nipsey Hussle and DJ Mustard. Apart from his music, YG has been vocal about social and political issues, particularly with the aforementioned single “FDT” single featuring Nipsey Hussle.

An inmate search of both the Los Angeles County Jail and Burbank City Jail came up empty handed, so it’s possible he’s already out. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.