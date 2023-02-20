YG Charging Fans $1000 To Share Birthday Dinner With Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YG is charging fans a whopping $1,000 to sit down and have dinner with him before his upcoming California shows.

If Hip-Hop fans ever wanted to get up close and personal with West Coast rapper YG, an opportunity might have presented itself for his birthday … provided you got the cash.

According to his official website, the “FDT” chart-topper is charging fans a whopping $1,000 to sit down and have dinner with him before his upcoming California shows in Santa Ana on March 10 and 12.

The package will include a special private five-star, three-course meal, complete with an open bar and “gentleman’s club waitresses,” to be had in the exclusive company of the Compton emcee.

Fans, who drop the grand, will also receive a photo with the star and reserved seating at the concert.

The whole extravaganza is to celebrate his birthday. YG captioned an Instagram post announcing the two shows, saying, “I said I would never come back to the observatory but here I am, BDAY VIBES LIVE CONCERT. Put that s#### on & come F##k with me. UPSCALE EVENT!”

While the big news is about the meet-and-greet, fans were locked in on the second picture of him at a strip club doing the most. Apparently, the team posted an unedited version earlier.

“I like how they came back and edit him grabbing that 🐱. Talking bout focused haha,” one fan said.

Tickets will be sold at www.4hunnid.com/tour.