YG Charging Fans $1000 To Share Birthday Dinner With Him

If Hip-Hop fans ever wanted to get up close and personal with West Coast rapper YG, an opportunity might have presented itself for his birthday … provided you got the cash.
According to his official website, the “FDT” chart-topper is charging fans a whopping $1,000 to sit down and have dinner with him before his upcoming California shows in Santa Ana on March 10 and 12.
The package will include a special private five-star, three-course meal, complete with an open bar and “gentleman’s club waitresses,” to be had in the exclusive company of the Compton emcee.
Fans, who drop the grand, will also receive a photo with the star and reserved seating at the concert.
The whole extravaganza is to celebrate his birthday. YG captioned an Instagram post announcing the two shows, saying, “I said I would never come back to the observatory but here I am, BDAY VIBES LIVE CONCERT. Put that s#### on & come F##k with me. UPSCALE EVENT!”
While the big news is about the meet-and-greet, fans were locked in on the second picture of him at a strip club doing the most. Apparently, the team posted an unedited version earlier.
“I like how they came back and edit him grabbing that 🐱. Talking bout focused haha,” one fan said.
Tickets will be sold at www.4hunnid.com/tour.