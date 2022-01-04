YG Cleared In Robbery Connected To Deadly Shootout

YG is in the clear concerning robbery charges connected to a deadly shootout in 2019 involving a cop and a high-speed chase in his bulletproof SUV.

Compton rapper YG has been cleared of a robbery that has been a cloud over his head for two years.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office won’t be filing charges against the “FDT” rapper because they have not gathered enough evidence to link him to a crime.

“Not enough evidence of what defendant did to aid and abet the crime,” the D.A.’s office wrote in a statement. “Presence during the crime alone is not sufficient.”

AllHipHop.com reported on January 25, 2020, that the rapper was arrested and released from Men’s Central Jail on a $250,000 bail after being accused of robbing someone.

There is not a lot of information about the alleged robbery or the case, but during his detainment, his attorney Joe Tacopina said that his client would be cleared, and now he is no longer a suspect.

YG’s arrest seemed to be related to an incident in July of 2019. A gunman driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to YG shot up a police vehicle with an officer inside.

An innocent bystander was killed in a high-speed chase, which ended in Inglewood. One person was arrested while an accomplice managed to escape on foot.

The cops raided YG’s house the same month, looking for evidence connecting the rap star to the murderous incident.

YG has maintained his innocence and contended he was holed up in a recording studio. He said he did not learn of the shootout and the following murder until after the deadly confrontation.