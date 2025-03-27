YG Confronts Being Sexual Assaulted At Early Age On “2004” Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YG has released an extended snippet of the track ahead of its March 28 release.

YG has released an extended snippet of his new song, which includes several explosive allegations as well as an earnest nod to his deceased collaborator Nipsey Hussle and another rap heavyweight.

On Thursday (March 27), The Breakfast Club premiered part of YG’s single “2004,” which will officially drop on Friday (March 28) after being leaked during his appearance on N3on’s Twitch stream earlier this month.

In addition to confronting the trauma he sustained from his childhood sexual assault, the 4Hunnid mastermind makes a deeply personal reflection about the loss of collaborator Nipsey Hussle while referencing Biggie Smalls and JAY-Z. In the opening bars of the track, YG raps about the assault and how the scandalous encounter forever changed his outlook.

“When I was young, I got raped by a b#### twice my age,” YG raps. “Picked me up from school, took me to hers and got laid. Ever since that day, I never looked a s### the same. Been f##### up in the brain.”

YG briefly explains how his already altered perception of life has been further skewed by the frequent loss of life, including the fatal 2019 shooting of Nipsey Hussle. While paying homage to his friend and fellow L.A. native, YG also mentioned JAY-Z and Biggie.

“How I’m supposed to change with all the f##### up s### that done seen,” he raps in part. “Nipsey left me like how Biggie left Hov.”

Elsewhere on the introspective track, YG delves deeper into the details of the sexual abuse he faced, revealing it was perpetrated by an individual who had custodial ties to a mutual connection.

“The b#### took advantage of me I ain’t have no choice,” he raps. “At 14 years old, I got my s### sucked/At 14 years old, I got my s### f#####/The hoe was 30 years old, and I never told/Was dating her niece when it happened.”

According to host Loren Lorosa, YG has never previously addressed the alleged sexual encounter nor discussed it with his immediate family members, including his mother, who will hear the allegations for the first time when the song is released.

N3on accidentally played the first bar of “2004” while streaming with YG at a restaurant. Though YG wasn’t present at the time he played the clip, N3on was visibly disturbed by the song and quickly attempted to delete the stream and wipe any evidence of the leak from the internet, although he was unsuccessful in his efforts. The viral clip and subsequent single release follow YG’s recent promotional run for “The Gentleman’s Club.”

Check out the moment which led to the rollout out of the tense song in the post below.

N3on had to hit that end stream button real quick after playing an unreleased YG song with a wild opening line. Stream got deleted on the spot.



We don’t know what the bar said… but if YG made bro panic like that—it must’ve been CRAZY.

The streets need that leak now more than… pic.twitter.com/bWAsW6dGLf — The Super Plug (@trapxLA) March 26, 2025