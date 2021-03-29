YG Gives Away “Block Runner” Sneakers To Homeless At Skid Row’s Union Rescue Mission

(AllHipHop News)
Keenon “YG” Jackson recently launched The Flame footwear as part of his 4Hunnid brand. The West Coast emcee’s “Block Runner” sneakers became available on March 26 via 4Hunnid.com and reportedly sold out in less than seven minutes.
YG and Chris Burnett began developing “Block Runner” in 2018. The shoes come in a red/white colorway that features a red The Flame logo across the quarter panel. More “Block Runner” designs are set for release over the next year.
“The Block Runner name is inspired by what 4Hunnid represents: the Westcoast,” states YG. “It’s only right our first sneaker caters to the streets and glorifies The Block because [the block] is where everything starts for me.”
The My Life 4Hunnid album creator adds, “The name The Flame came from spending too much time trying to think of a krazy kool name but it was there the whole time, the logo; less is more.”
YG is set to host an exclusive pop-up event for his hometown of Los Angeles on April 2. In addition, YG gave back to his local LA community by distributing more than $10,000 worth of The Flame shoes to the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row.