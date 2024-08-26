YG Is Certified “Goon” In New Horror Film Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YG joins the cast of Confluential Films’ horror movie “Goons,” which begins production in New Orleans.

The movie will feature notable actors such as J. Alphonse Nicholson of P-Valley, Serayah McNeill, known for Empire, SteVonté Hart from Bel-Air and Tyler Lepley of Harlem.

YG is no stranger to the silver screen, having appeared in White Boy Rick and Cut Throat City.

His addition to Goons was meant to infuse the film with fresh energy, as he takes on his latest acting challenge amid the eerie locales of Louisiana, including cane fields and historical plantations designed to deliver chills.

Director Gerard McMurray, who co-authored the script, returns to his Louisiana roots to offer a novel perspective on the horror landscape, with producer Tommy Oliver leading the charge.

“We’re cooking up something special with YG, J. Alphonse, Serayah, SteVonté, and Tyler,” McMurray said. “Their unique flavors bring this horror recipe to life, and I can’t wait for the world to see it coming together in my hometown of New Orleans.”

Though specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the setting in Louisiana suggests a rich backdrop interwoven with American history and folklore.

Goons is expected to capitalize on New Orleans’ cultural fabric to amplify its horror elements.