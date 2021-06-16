YG Honored At Mayor Of Los Angeles’ House

YG and his company TeleHealth Vans received a bunch of honors today from some big wigs in the city of LA.

Rapper YG was honored by the Mayor of Los Angeles, for his TeleHealth Van business.

The rapper was celebrated at the private home of Mayor Eric Garcetti for his company TeleHealth Van. TeleHealth Van was founded by YG, Dion Rambo and Todd Gurley.

The company operates a fleet of customized 5G-enabled vans that drive into low income and homeless communities. TeleHealth Van allows families to step inside their vehicles and and meet with doctors, therapists, and caseworkers.

The meetings are virtual and the patrons never have to leave their neighborhood. Mayor Eric Garcetti invited YG and his team into his private home, where they shared their personal missions, obstacles, and encouragement.

The company received the Official Congratulatory Award from City of L.A. for completing 5,000-visits in one year, an official award from Councilman Curren D. Price, Council District 9 and a Community Award from GLAAAC.

Other notable guests on hand to honor YG and his team included Commissioner Aura Garcia (VP, Public Works), “Sweet” Alice Harris (Parents of Watts), Victor Parker (SBA Director), Kecia Washington (Director, LADWP), Dr. Jack Barbour (Founder, SCHARP), Denise Shook (Exec. Dir., BHS), and others.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event: