YG Pays Homage To His Hometown With Reimagined K-Swiss Classic LX Sneaker

(AllHipHop News)
K-Swiss and Keenon “YG” Jackson have partnered together to present the exclusive relaunch of the Classic LX sneaker. The collaboration is part of the new Compton Country Club campaign.
The reimagined Classic LX pays homage to the athletic shoe brand and the West Coast emcee’s hometown of Los Angeles. Compton Country Club was produced by Baron Davis’s SLiC Studios production company. YG served as the Creative Director.
“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” states YG. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the ’80s and ’90s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture.”
The Classic LX is dropping exclusively at select Foot Locker, Foot Action, and Champs stores. In addition, YG’s 4Hunnid label roster members – Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch, and Tay2xs – are featured alongside the head of the company for Compton Country Club.
“While the idea of the country club is old-fashioned, the idea of being smart, wealthy, and elite is still very much alive,” says Barney Waters, K-Swiss President.
Waters adds, “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success. This is the modern concept of a country club but done our way and open to everyone.”