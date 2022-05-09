YG Pays Up To Settle Las Vegas Robbery Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors dismissed robbery and grand larceny charges against YG after he reached a settlement with the alleged victim.

YG settled a felony robbery case in Las Vegas.

According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors dismissed robbery and grand larceny charges against YG on Monday (May 9). The Def Jam artist paid the alleged victim an undisclosed amount, which resulted in a dismissal ahead of the trial.

“The victim no longer wanted to pursue the case and didn’t want to travel, so the state dismissed it,” attorney Gia Marina told Rolling Stone. “He was an out-of-state victim.”

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was accused of robbing a man at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in May 2018. He allegedly snatched a chain from the man’s neck following a confrontation over a photo.

The alleged victim asked to take a picture with YG but was turned away by the Compton native’s entourage. The man purportedly responded, “You aren’t that big of a celebrity anyway,” which led to an altercation.

YG turned himself in to police in July 2018. He was released on $20,000 bail.

The West Coast rapper denied stealing the chain. His lawyer Joe Tacopina insisted his client didn’t rob the man despite the settlement.

“YG didn’t steal his chain,” Tacopina told Rolling Stone. “This was a nuisance settlement. The man lost his neck chain during a scuffle. This was an out-of-court settlement that is confidential.”