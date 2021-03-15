YG & Snoop Dogg Team Up For “4Hunnid x Snoop Dogg” Collection

(AllHipHop News)
Keenon “YG” Jackson’s 4Hunnid brand launched a new clothing collaboration. West Coast rap icon Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. linked with his fellow Los Angeles native for the limited-edition apparel.
The “4Hunnid x Snoop Dogg” collection pays homage to the two rappers’ shared hometown by focusing on an LA-centered style of flannels and khakis. Throwback logos and pictures of Snoop are also incorporated into the line.
One of the images closely associated with the Doggystyle album creator – a marijuana leaf – is featured on certain “4Hunnid x Snoop Dogg” items. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, snapbacks, rolling trays, and more. YG is also getting ready to release his new sneaker line, The Flame, next month.