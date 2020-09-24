YG Talks Upcoming ‘My Life 4Hunnid’ Album Being “Highly Influenced” By Tupac Shakur 

(AllHipHop News) Keenon “YG” Jackson is preparing to release his fifth studio LP on October 2. The forthcoming My Life 4Hunnid will follow 2014’s My Krazy Life, 2016’s Still Brazy, 2018’s Stay Dangerous, and 2019’s 4Real 4Real,
YG provided an indication of what’s to come on My Life 4Hunnid by dropping the new track “Out On Bail.” In addition, the 4Hunnid Records head spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the single and his next LP.
“When I’ve been putting out albums, my albums are always just me giving the people that listen, it’s a piece of my real life. This record, I’m putting this out first, outside of the album, because it’s really my truth, like what I’ve been dealing with,” explained YG.
He continued, “Like when I wake up every day and I go to sleep every day, tripping out, I got these types of problems that I’m dealing with, with police and with just everything. The court system and all that type of sh*t. And so I was like, this record represents the album to me. So I wanted to lead with this first so that people could have that realness before it’s time to turn up.”
The Compton-raised rapper also talked about the inspiration for My Life 4Hunnid. Supposedly, the musical spirit of another West Coast delegate shaped parts of the project. The late Hip Hop icon Tupac “2Pac” Shakur was an apparent motivation for the new collection of tunes.
“This album was highly influenced by Tupac. This is as far as the space I’m in and what I’m dealing with in life. He went through a lot of the stuff that I’m dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up,” YG told Lowe.
He added, “Since I was playing with all the Tupac stuff, I had to go get somebody else who was influenced, highly influenced by Tupac. So I went and got Lil Wayne to sing with me on a song. I think it’s a song that everybody’s going to love, because it sounds like it’s some street sh*t, but Lil Wayne shot it like the 2008 way, 2007, 2006. He sounds like that. That song was called ‘Blood Walk.’ It featured Lil Wayne and my artist D3, but it’s fire though.”