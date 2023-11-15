YG Trolls Fan Begging Him To Take Down Racy Photo Of His Alleged Baby Momma 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YG responded after a fan pleaded with him to take down an Instagram post featuring a very racy photo of his alleged baby momma.

Last Friday (November 10), the West Coast rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of himself staring at a dancer at a club. YG appeared transfixed in the image, watching as the woman does a split against a stripper pole while money rained down around her.

However, a fan claiming to be the dancer’s boyfriend pleaded for YG to remove the post of his baby momma. Andre Lowe says he awoke to friends blowing up his phone over the photo.

“This is a message for YG and from a real one to a real one,” Lowe said in an Instagram video. “I’m asking that you please take my baby momma off your IG with the picture of her busting it open. Baby was telling me she had to go to her sister’s. Her sister wanted to do something and wanted to handle some family issues, so I’m like, cool it is what it is, you know.”

The post quickly went viral on social media and eventually made its way to YG. He responded by reposting the video alongside a selfie on his Instagram feed, captioned only with a series of emojis.

While YG preferred to let his emojis do the talking, his famous friends kept the jokes going in the comments.

“He should’ve kept that s### to himself!” Joey Bada$$ replied. “Ain’t nobody know that was ya baby mama till you spilled the beans.”

Hitmaka responded with “Ayoooooooooo,” and Mozzy added several laughing emojis.

Nonetheless, it appears Andre Lowe can take a joke and might have even been trolling himself. His “post included the hashtags “#jokes #funnymemes #hoodcomedy”