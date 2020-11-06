YNW Melly Alleged Murder Victims Sue Rapper For Millions

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper YNW Melly is being sued for “tens of millions of dollars” by the estates of the two friends he stands accused of murdering.
The star has been behind bars for more than a year after being arrested and charged for the early 2019 double murder of two of his associates, Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams, and is currently awaiting his double murder trial.
But now he’s facing new legal problems, after the estates of Thomas and Williams named him in wrongful death lawsuits, with the former’s estate claiming that “damages are in the millions or tens of millions of dollars or more.”
Williams’ estate alleged that Melly murdered him due to tension among his group of friends over how money should be distributed, claiming his death meant there were fewer people to split the cash between.
Williams’ family have also accused Melly’s manager Jameson Francois of playing a role in the killings, claiming that he transported the rapper from the shooting location.
In addition to Francois, Melly’s mother Jamie King is also named in both suits.
Melly is currently in jail in Florida awaiting his trial, and recently asked instead, to be placed on house arrest due to contracting coronavirus behind bars. However, a judge denied his request.