YNW Melly Avoids Death Penalty In Double Homicide Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At this point, the general public knows YNW Melly more for his pending first-degree murder case than his music. The “Murder on My Mind” rapper could deal with serious consequences in Broward County, Florida.

However, YNW Melly will not face capital punishment. According to Melly’s mother, the death penalty is off the table as a sentence for his double homicide trial.

Jamie King took to her Instagram page to share the news about her currently incarcerated son. She posted, “Death penalty has officially been removed from @ynwmelly case. Thank you, Jesus. #FreeMelly2022.”

Prosecutors claim Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry conspired to kill their friends, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr.

According to law enforcement, Demons and Henry shot the victims and then drove around with their dead bodies in the vehicle. Authorities accuse the suspects of trying to make the crime appear to be a drive-by shooting by other individuals.

YNW Melly pled not guilty to the October 2018 homicides of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. His defense team worked to avoid the death penalty in case their client is found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Despite being locked up since 2019, YNW Melly scored a hit song in the United States with “Murder On My Mind.” The 2018 single peaked at #14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The RIAA also certified the track as 6x-Platinum in January 2022.