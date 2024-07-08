YNW Melly Double Murder Case: Judge Pumps Breaks On Retrial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly was tried for murder in 2023, but it resulted in a mistrial. His retrial has been delayed until 2025.

YNW Melly received a significant update about his double murder retrial at a court hearing on Monday (July 8). A Florida judge rescheduled the incarcerated rapper’s trial for September 10, 2025, per NBC Miami.

Judge Martin Fein set a new start date for the retrial following months of delays. The trial was put on hold indefinitely in January. The judge also scheduled a pre-trial meeting in Melly’s tampering case for December 5, 2024.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was previously tried for murder in July 2023. The trial ended in a mistrial.

Jury selection for Melly’s retrial began in October 2023. Progress was derailed by various appeals and motions.

Judge John Murphy paused the case after prosecutors appealed his ruling on a motion to suppress evidence. Prosecutors wanted to use a documentary about Melly as evidence in his retrial. His defense team claimed the video was hearsay.

“While this short video focuses on Defendant’s life, it is mere speculation to guess who decided to add the text statement,” the defense argued. “It could have been the director, the producer, an editor, [Melly] or any number of people. Thus, without knowing the source of the comment, it holds no evidentiary value.”

Judge Murphy sided with the defense, approving their motion to suppress the evidence. The prosecution filed an appeal, which prevented both sides from moving forward with discovery in the case.

Prosecutors accuse Melly of murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

Melly’s co-defendant YNW Bortlen allegedly helped stage a drive-by shooting to cover up the murders. Bortlen will be tried separately.

Authorities arrested Melly for the murders in 2019. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

Melly maintains his innocence. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.