YNW Melly Double Murder Case: Complaint Filed Against Lead Detective

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to NBC6 Miami, attorney Stuart Adelstein filed a Brady motion Wednesday (August 23) asking the prosecution to turn over exculpatory evidence.

YNW Melly’s mother, Jamie King, has reportedly filed a complaint against the lead detective in her son’s double murder case. According to NBC6 Miami, King’s attorney Stuart Adelstein filed a Brady motion Wednesday (August 23) asking the prosecution to turn over exculpatory evidence.

“(The defense team) has recently learned that the lead detective, Detective M. Moretti, is under investigation and that an Assistant State Attorney has given a statement concerning an incident involving excessive force used by him against a potential witness in this case,” Adelstein wrote in the filing.

Miramar Police told NBC6 they received the complaint from King’s lawyer and were looking into it. They added Moretti, a 20-year veteran, has never been under any type of administrative investigation.

YNW Melly is still in jail awaiting a re-trial in his double murder case. His July proceedings ended in a mistrial. Melly stands accused of fatally shooting his childhood friends and fellow rappers, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, in October 2018.

Melly, Sakchaser and Juvy were riding in a Jeep driven by YNW Bortlen following a recording session in Fort Lauderdale, when Melly allegedly shot them. Authorities said Melly and Bortlen then staged a crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. Melly pleaded not guilty shortly after his 2019 arrest. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.